A district of six neighbourhoods

Positioning Sydney as Australia’s innovation centre, the district is giving Sydney a clarity and focus, leveraging the strengths of the city, and providing a place narrative for the area to thrive and create the jobs of the future. This will be the central eco-system for start-ups and established businesses across varied industries, from fin-tech to deep tech and e-Health. Geographically, Tech Central is the largest innovation district in Australia, encompassing six neighbourhoods – Surry Hills, Haymarket, Camperdown, Ultimo, South Eveleigh and Darlington North Eveleigh.





An innovative, collaborative model that draws on the combined expertise of many.

Given the breadth of Tech Central, the scope of stakeholder collaboration has been vast. The creation of the district involved scores of stakeholders. The NSW Government (Greater Sydney Commission, Investment NSW, Transport, Sydney Local Health District) City of Sydney, Inner West Council, University of Sydney, University of Technology, TAFE, Atlassian, CSIRO, Cicada Innovations, Carriageworks, and Museum of Applied Arts and Sciences to name a few.