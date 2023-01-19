Made Up Studio's profile
Magazine covers 2022
Made Up Studio
Behance.net
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
MAGAZINE COVERS 2022

A selection of covers created last year.
All artwork drawn by hand, then crafted in Illustrator and (sometimes) Cinema 4D. 
Thanks for looking. 

Charles
Made Up Studio

RICE MAGAZINE
THE RESEARCH ISSUE
Rice Magazine is a publication from Rice University in the US. The selected concept is an abstract representation of research/exploration. Loved creating a 3D relief cover and animation! 
AD: Alese Pickering

3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Sketch concepts
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Bespoke flat type
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Vector design
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Colour explore
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
3D options
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Final art
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Detail
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Detail
Animated cover
Process
Sound: Utility by Barker


QUOTE MAGAZINE
TOP 100 JONGE SELFMADE MILJONAIRS
Cover art for a Dutch finance publication. Check out the animated version here.
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Sketch concepts
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Cover art
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Detail


BARRON'S
2023 
Cover art and opener for the illustrious US finance magazine.
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Sketch concepts
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Final art
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Cover art
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Section opener art


BACKSTAGE
SAG Awards Guide special issue 
6 covers created for the annual Screen Actor's Guild Awards. 
More on this epic project here.
AD: Ian Robinson
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art


PENTAGRAM / WHARTON MAGAZINE
Cover / section opener created for Wharton University's publication, via Pentagram NYC.
AD: Jenny Hung
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Sketch concepts
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Selected sketch concept
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Vector design development
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Vector design
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
3D / colour explore
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Final art
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Detail
3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Cover
FIN.

Until the next time,



3D cover 3D Type c4d cinema 4d Cover Art cover design cover type editorial art Editorial Illustration type art
Magazine covers 2022
76
427
10
Published:

Owner

Made Up Studio's profile
Made Up Studio
London, United Kingdom

Magazine covers 2022

76
427
10
Published:

Tools

Creative Fields