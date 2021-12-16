Portraits - Blockchain Top 100
A series of portraits of the top 4 people working in Blockchain today.
All portraits drawn by hand in pencil, before being crafted in Adobe Illustrator, and finalised in Adobe Photoshop.
Created for Minterest, a digital investment platform.
Vitalik Buterin
Creator of Ethereum. I looked at a concept-driven approach, incorporating various icons from his life (Ethereum, Bitcoin magazine, World of Warcraft). The client opted for a more style-driven approach, to be used across all the portraits.
Gavin Wood
Creator of Polkadot, a blockchain currency that uses 'proof-of-stake', which basically means a cleaner use of energy resources than 'proof-of-work' currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Adam Back
British cryptographer and cypherpunk, inventor of Hashcash and CEO of Blockstream.
Satoshi Nakamato
Anonymous creator of Bitcoin. Illustration is based on a bronze statue representing Satoshi, in a park in Hungary.
