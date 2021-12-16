Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Made Up Studio
Portraits - Blockchain Top 100

A series of portraits of the top 4 people working in Blockchain today.

All portraits drawn by hand in pencil, before being crafted in Adobe Illustrator, and finalised in Adobe Photoshop.

Created for Minterest, a digital investment platform.
Vitalik Buterin

Creator of Ethereum. I looked at a concept-driven approach, incorporating various icons from his life (Ethereum, Bitcoin magazine, World of Warcraft). The client opted for a more style-driven approach, to be used across all the portraits.
Chosen sketch
Vector linework
Final art
Detail
Gavin Wood

Creator of Polkadot, a blockchain currency that uses 'proof-of-stake', which basically means a cleaner use of energy resources than 'proof-of-work' currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Sketches
Vector linework
Final art
Detail
Adam Back

British cryptographer and cypherpunk, inventor of Hashcash and CEO of Blockstream.
Sketch concepts
Vector linework
Final art
Detail
Satoshi Nakamato

Anonymous creator of Bitcoin. Illustration is based on a bronze statue representing Satoshi, in a park in Hungary. 
Sketch
Vector linework
Final art
Detail
Detail
More on the project HERE.

Thanks so much for looking.

For the latest Made Up work, sketches, WIPs: FOLLOW MADE UP ON INSTAGRAM.

Cheers - Charles

