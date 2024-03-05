Made Up Studio's profile

Magazine Covers: Spring 2024

MAGAZINE COVERS: SPRING 2024
Some recent magazine cover commissions. All work was drawn by hand on paper, then crafted digitally in Illustrator and, in the case of Independent Banker magazine, created in Cinema 4D. 

Thanks for looking!

Charles

Circular Magazine: the Green Skills issue
SKETCHES
The client had a clear direction in mind, so we explored isometric 3D rotated type options. The idea had to suggest skills that embody recycling/re-use.
Circular Magazine: the Green Skills issue
COLOUR OPTIONS
Circular Magazine: the Green Skills issue
FINAL COVER
Circular Magazine: the Green Skills issue
DETAIL
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
SKETCHES
The brief was quite clear here also: use type + arrows to suggest an optimistic year ahead. 
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
FINAL ART
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
FINAL ART
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
DETAIL
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
SPOT ILLUSTRATION
Used as a background for a double page feature.
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
SPOT ILLUSTRATION
A series of rotated type illos, in which the amount of extrusion is determined by the percentage being illustrated. 
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
SPOT ILLUSTRATION
Independent Banker Magazine: The Year Ahead
SPOT ILLUSTRATION
Manager Magazine: The 500 Wealthiest Germans
SKETCHES
A fairly open brief: the client wanted something dynamic and dimensional. 
Manager Magazine: The 500 Wealthiest Germans
COLOUR OPTIONS
Manager Magazine: The 500 Wealthiest Germans
FINAL ART
Manager Magazine: The 500 Wealthiest Germans
DETAIL
Thanks for looking. If you'd like to work together I'd love to hear from you.

Cheers

Charles
Magazine Covers: Spring 2024
