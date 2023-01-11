Havsnø





With one of the longest coast line in the world, Norway is known for its bountiful sea. Yet the Norwegian sea salt production slowly disappearedby the start of the last century. In 2014, Havsnø embarked on their journey to revive the artisan salt making in Norway. Since then, they have provided salt to some of the best restaurants in Scandinavia, such as Maaemo in Oslo and Geranium in Copenhagen.



Goods teamed up with Havsnø to create a new visual identity thatpositions salt as a high quality, local ingredient — just as it should be. The identity brings the regional character of their sea salt at theforefront, and celebrates the quality of each flake. Inspired by both the sea and the salt itself, the visuality evokes a powerful, yet quiet expression. It also simply captures the energy and passion of the small team behind the product.



Goods delivered on the brand strategy, naming, visual identity, brand voice, web design, content creation, packaging and art direction.



Photography: Hinda Fahre, Norwegian copywriting: Henrik Weido Lorentzen, Logo refinement: Clara Isaksson



