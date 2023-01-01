"Desconstruir o óbvio e reconstruir conceitos."



Sempre tive interesse em cases para studios de arquitetura pela base artística e a liberdade estética que a combinação com o design nos proporciona. O studio Albuquerque & Pacheco, localizado em Parnaíba - PI, veio até mim com o conceito do farol, característico de sua cidade. Mas, como transformar um símbolo em algo funcional e novo?

Com esse desafio em mãos, combinei o compasso e o farol de forma sutil, criando um símbolo com a estética necessária para uma identidade disruptiva, minimalista e artística. O design também nos proporciona coincidências "mágicas". A&P, iniciais de Albuquerque & Pacheco, também iniciais de Arquitetura & Paisagismo. Nada seria melhor do que uma assinatura que representasse o studio de forma completa.



A&P.

"Deconstruct the obvious and rebuild concepts."





I've always been interested in cases for architecture studios because of the artistic basis and the aesthetic freedom that the combination with design gives us. Albuquerque & Pacheco studios, located in Parnaíba - PI, came to me with the concept of the lighthouse, landmark of their city. But, how to transform a symbol into something functional and new?





With this challenge in hand, I combined the compass and the lighthouse in a subtle way, creating a symbol with the necessary aesthetics for a disruptive, minimalist and artistic identity. Design also gives us "magical" coincidences. A&P, initials of Albuquerque & Pacheco, also initials of Arquitetura & Paisagismo (Architecture & Landscaping). Nothing would be better than a signature that fully represents the studio.



