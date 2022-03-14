







" A segurança de investir com quem sabe o que faz".





Uma tipografia futurística e elegante foi a melhor escolha para a construção da marca e identidade visual do projeto Dayinvest.



O centro de investimentos digitais possui como pilares os conceitos de segurança, modernidade tecnologia, que foram representados de maneira eficaz em cada detalhe das curvas, quinas e cores. Para me auxiliar na construção das letras, o grid geométrico foi utilizado com a inspiração na estética dos dígitos das calculadores, com as curvas e nuances dos gráficos de valores, resultando em um logotipo marcante e memorável, onde a letra "d" pode ser utilizada como ícone em reduções ou grafismos.





"The safety of investing with those who know what they are doing"







A futuristic and elegant typography was the best choice for building the brand and visual identity of the Dayinvest project.



The digital investment center has as its pillars the concepts of security, modern technology, which were effectively represented in every detail of curves, corners and colors. To guide me in the construction of the letters, the geometric grid was used, inspired by the aesthetics of the digits of the calculators, with the curves and nuances of the value graphs, resulting in a striking and memorable logo, where the letter "d" can be used as an icon in reductions or graphics.





Direção de Arte: Guilherme Vissotto - Pesquisas: Pedro Guarilha - 3D: Lukas Kawakami .







