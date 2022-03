"The future within your reach".

Reach is a consulting and analytical strategy company for large / medium entrepreneurs, focused on solutions for their growth in the market. Its objective, as the name implies, is to achieve customer goals through repositioning and specific attitudes, recognized through market analysis.





The youthful and technological communication required a visual identity that corresponded to its positioning, strategy and concepts. Movement, fluidity and contrast were represented in a distinct visual identity, mixing minimalism with more technological styles. The typography has details that make the brand memorable in its use and applications.





"O futuro no seu alcance".