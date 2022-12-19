Say goodbye to soulless office landscapes, drabreceptions and sterile classrooms. Say hello to Skogluft,the living plant wall system that lets nature shine – inside.



Together with Skogluft we crafted a brand strategy and identity for a Norwegian start-up with a brilliant idea and big ambitions for international expansion and rapid growth.

With the concept ‘Nature indoors’ we wanted the identity to reflect the balance between the organic shapes from nature and rich green from the plants with a Scandinavian minimalistic style. This resulted in a logotype combining a serif symbilizing nature and a strickt grotesque symbolizing the minimalism in Scandinavian interior design. This consept also lay the foundation for the layout of all printed and digital communication.

We also tailored a sustainable packaging system from the unboxing experience all the way back to factory optimizing volume and handling. The pallet features a built in display solution for easy unboxing and mounting in stores across Europe.

