Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Diamett
by north™
Behance.net
Diamett
Diamett is a manufacturer of high-end flooring with unmatched properties thanks to their patented solution, called “Swedish Board”. With a seven-millimeter-thick core of high density HDF and eight layers of varnish over the wood veneer, the result is a floor that can withstand any abuse, with a natural finish in both in color and structure. The technique also has environmental gains, using only 1/6th of the wood needed for one square meter of a solid wooden floor, making Diamett flooring a sustainable choice without compromising on quality. An added advantage is a floor with 63.5% better thermal conductivity than regular laminated board, which makes underfloor heating more effective and saves energy.

We were asked to update Diametts visual identity to better reflect the quality of their products. We based the new logo on a symbol found in Diamett’s old marketing materials. A muted palette combined with a timeless sans serif and generous use of white space gives the identity a feeling of high-end longevity with the product in focus. The identity comes together in a grid system based on the titling of the floor boards, ensuring a cohesive yet flexible identity across all applications.

  
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
brand identity branding flooring graphic design logo minimal minimalist Sustainability sustainable packaging visual identity
Diamett
167
549
13
Published:
user's avatar
by north™

    Owner

    user's avatar
    by north™
    Bodø, Norway

    Diamett

    Diamett is a manufacturer of high-end flooring with unmatched properties thanks to their patented solution, called “Swedish Board”. With a seven- Read More
    167
    549
    13
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields