Diamett
Diamett is a manufacturer of high-end flooring with unmatched properties thanks to their patented solution, called “Swedish Board”. With a seven-millimeter-thick core of high density HDF and eight layers of varnish over the wood veneer, the result is a floor that can withstand any abuse, with a natural finish in both in color and structure. The technique also has environmental gains, using only 1/6th of the wood needed for one square meter of a solid wooden floor, making Diamett flooring a sustainable choice without compromising on quality. An added advantage is a floor with 63.5% better thermal conductivity than regular laminated board, which makes underfloor heating more effective and saves energy.
We were asked to update Diametts visual identity to better reflect the quality of their products. We based the new logo on a symbol found in Diamett’s old marketing materials. A muted palette combined with a timeless sans serif and generous use of white space gives the identity a feeling of high-end longevity with the product in focus. The identity comes together in a grid system based on the titling of the floor boards, ensuring a cohesive yet flexible identity across all applications.