Diamett is a manufacturer of high-end flooring with unmatched properties thanks to their patented solution, called “Swedish Board”. With a seven-millimeter-thick core of high density HDF and eight layers of varnish over the wood veneer, the result is a floor that can withstand any abuse, with a natural finish in both in color and structure. The technique also has environmental gains, using only 1/6th of the wood needed for one square meter of a solid wooden floor, making Diamett flooring a sustainable choice without compromising on quality. An added advantage is a floor with 63.5% better thermal conductivity than regular laminated board, which makes underfloor heating more effective and saves energy.



