Rebranding of Ohma

In 2022, our friends at Favn Servering reached out to us with ambitious plans to revitalize and expand their popular restaurant, Ohma. Acknowledging the need for a complete transformation, including a revamped concept and aesthetic, they sought a rebranding strategy.

Our proposed concept aims to highlight the three distinct services—fine dining, nightlife, and takeaway—providing each with its own distinctive look, attitude, and tone-of-voice. This approach ensures a cohesive yet tailored identity for each service.

Photography: Morten Iveland, by north™
Font in use: Ostia Antica by Bureau Brut
Logotype: custom






