HELGELAND KOLONIAL
Helgeland Kolonial is situated in the building that used to house Samvirkelaget in Sandnessjøen, the local general store of yesteryear. Refurbished and upgraded in keeping with the building’s history, Helgeland Kolonial consists of a café, restaurant, and a deli shop on the first floor, and a bar on the second floor.
The identity was informed by old ledgers, account books and other ephemera left in the building by Samvirkelaget, a distinct style that we recreated utilizing a carefully considered mix of fonts. Combined with a muted color palette and a quirky use of icons and graphics, the identity is held together by grids echoing the layout and devices of vintage account books, ledgers, and invoices.
