by north™'s profile

Helgeland Kolonial

by north™
Behance.net
graphic design brand identity vintage logo nordic bistro bakery visual identity resturant custom type Logotype
HELGELAND KOLONIAL

Helgeland Kolonial is situated in the building that used to house Samvirkelaget in Sandnessjøen, the local general store of yesteryear. Refurbished and upgraded in keeping with the building’s history, Helgeland Kolonial consists of a café, restaurant, and a deli shop on the first floor, and a bar on the second floor.

The identity was informed by old ledgers, account books and other ephemera left in the building by Samvirkelaget, a distinct style that we recreated utilizing a carefully considered mix of fonts. Combined with a muted color palette and a quirky use of icons and graphics, the identity is held together by grids echoing the layout and devices of vintage account books, ledgers, and invoices.





graphic design brand identity vintage logo nordic bistro bakery visual identity resturant custom type Logotype
graphic design brand identity vintage logo nordic bistro bakery visual identity resturant custom type Logotype
graphic design brand identity vintage logo nordic bistro bakery visual identity resturant custom type Logotype
graphic design brand identity vintage logo nordic bistro bakery visual identity resturant custom type Logotype
graphic design brand identity vintage logo nordic bistro bakery visual identity resturant custom type Logotype
Helgeland Kolonial
Published:
by north™'s profile

Owner

by north™'s profile
Bodø, Norway

Helgeland Kolonial

Helgeland Kolonial is situated in the building that used to house Samvirkelaget in Sandnessjøen, the local general store of yesteryear. Refurbish Read More

Published:

Tools

Creative Fields