MSG Branding

MSG
Pushing a hidden champion into the limelight
It is often the small details that make the great things possible. Without the parts that MSG Mechatronics Systems GmbH manufactures for example, many cars would not be driving safely down the road. Together with moodley, the high-tech company from Styria made its way from supplier to system provider and from hidden champion to a real standout of international format.
moodley team
Wolfgang Niederl
Kirsten Ives
Denis Lelic
Raphael Koitz
Tessa Huber
Julia Katholnig
Barbara Winter
Frank Jesinger
Jürgen Rumpler
Michael Königshofer
