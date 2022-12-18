moodley design's profile
MSG Branding
moodley design
Behance.net
MSG
Pushing a hidden champion into the limelight

It is often the small details that make the great things possible. Without the parts that MSG Mechatronics Systems GmbH manufactures for example, many cars would not be driving safely down the road. Together with moodley, the high-tech company from Styria made its way from supplier to system provider and from hidden champion to a real standout of international format. 
Image may contain: cartoon
Image may contain: illustration
Image may contain: person and indoor
Image may contain: screenshot, geometry and line
Image may contain: electronics
Image may contain: person, man and human face
Image may contain: screenshot and weapon
Image may contain: camera
Image may contain: person, man and camera
Image may contain: screenshot
moodley team 
Wolfgang Niederl
Kirsten Ives
Denis Lelic
Raphael Koitz
Tessa Huber
Julia Katholnig
Barbara Winter
Frank Jesinger
Jürgen Rumpler
Michael Königshofer
MSG Branding
61
303
5
Published:

Owner

moodley design's profile
moodley design
Graz, Austria

MSG Branding

61
303
5
Published:

Creative Fields