SPC – Identity

For the VFX company Supercontinent from Berlin we were allowed to design a new corporate design. The basis of the design is the specially designed typeface. It was designed with the idea of creating details that visualize the effect in an abstracted way. These details make it unique and deliberately break out again and again to keep the typeface imperfect and edgy. This is exactly what creates identity.
Design and Creative Direction: Studio Fabio Biesel
Typedesign: Studio Fabio Biesel
Code and Development: Sichtschmiede.de
Client: spc.co
