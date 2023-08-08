Kriste Ceramics – Identity

Client:

Kriste Tillmann is a ceramic artist from Germany. Her work is characterized by the experiment with organic forms which meet the hardness and angularity of the material ceramic. Grown up by the sea she loves to let this feeling flow into her work.





Basic idea:

In the design we combine exactly the elements described above powerful and emotional. Organic shapes and textures reminding of the surface of the ocean. The personal signature of the artist gives the identity the necessary recognizability.





