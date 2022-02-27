Art and literature at lake constance. – Exhibition

Client:

Together with the company Konrad Knoblauch GmbH we had the honor to design a temporary exhibition for the Zeppelin Museum in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The exhibition is about artists and writers who have spent time at the Lake Constance, and especially the relationships between them. The exhibition runs from 17.12.21 to 6.11.22. So stop by if you can!​​​​​​​



Basic idea and concept:

It's all about symbioses. About an interaction between two individuals. Something is created between them. A space for something new. A space for healing, for inspiration or an exchange.

We have reduced these thoughts with two circles and an intersection in which exactly this space is created. They come together and something wonderful comes into live.





We created all kinds of media: Exhibition graphics, a catalogue, animations, posters, and many more. Through the simplicity of the concept the project develops a beautiful, poetic power.