Kunst und Literatur am Bodensee - Catalogue

We were honored to create a temporary exhibition for the Zeppelin Museum in Friedrichshafen, Germany. The exhibition deals with artists and writers who spent part of their lives at the Lake Constance. A special focus lies on the relationships between them—many artists and writers created several collaborative projects and supported each other. Part of Kunst und Literatur am Bodensee is the exhibition catalog, for which we created the editorial design.
Design: Fabio Biesel and Maria Plasczymonka
Editor: Zeppelin Museum Friedrichshafen
Release: March, 2022
