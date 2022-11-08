Blog
Illustrations, 2022, VOL.3
Mojo Wang
Illustrations, 2022, VOL.3
Medium: Digital   Tools: Adobe Fresco, Adobe Photoshop, Ipad Pro, Apple Pencil
Insta: @mojowang        Twitter: @MojoDraws        mojowang.art
ELLE MEN, Art Direction, Haiming Li, Dongdong Hu, Chen Zhuo
ELLE MEN, Art Direction, Haiming Li, Dongdong Hu, Chen Zhuo
NYtimes Life and Arts, Art Direction, An Ya
High Life, Art Direction, Mike Kenny Anita Wright, Agent, James Childs.
The Guardian, Art Direction, Robert L White, Agent, James Childs.
NYtimes Life and Arts, Art Direction, An Ya
NYtimes Life and Arts, Art Direction, An Ya
NYtimes Life and Arts, Art Direction, An Ya
Illustrations, 2022, VOL.3
