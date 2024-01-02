Mojo Wang's profile

Illustrations, 2024, VOL.1

Medium: Digital   Tools: Adobe Fresco, Adobe Photoshop, Ipad Pro, Apple Pencil
Insta: @mojowang         Website: mojowang.art
Client: The Guardian, Art Direction, Sara Ramsbottom
Client: ELLE MEN, Art Direction, Chen Zhuo
Client: Politico, Art Direction, Jade Cuevas
Client: WIRED x AWS, Art Direction, Florence Pak
Client: WIRED x AWS, Art Direction, Florence Pak
Client: WIRED x AWS, Art Direction, Florence Pak
Client: WIRED x AWS, Art Direction, Florence Pak
Client: Morning Brew, Art Direction, Francis Scialabba 
Client: Morning Brew, Art Direction, Francis Scialabba 
Client: Morning Brew, Art Direction, Francis Scialabba 
