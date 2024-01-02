Log In
Illustrations, 2024, VOL.1
Featured In
Behance.net
—
Illustrations, 2024, VOL.1
Client: The Guardian, Art Direction, Sara Ramsbottom
Insta:
@mojowang
Website:
mojowang.art
Client:
The Guardian
, Art Direction,
Sara Ramsbottom
Client:
ELLE MEN
, Art Direction, Chen Zhuo
Client:
Politico
, Art Direction,
Jade Cuevas
Client:
WIRED x AWS
, Art Direction,
Florence Pak
Client:
WIRED x AWS
, Art Direction,
Florence Pak
Client:
WIRED x AWS
, Art Direction,
Florence Pak
Client:
WIRED x AWS
, Art Direction,
Florence Pak
Client:
Morning Brew
, Art Direction,
Francis Scialabba
Client:
Morning Brew
, Art Direction,
Francis Scialabba
Client:
Morning Brew
, Art Direction,
Francis Scialabba
Illustrations, 2024, VOL.1
Published:
January 2nd 2024
Mojo Wang
Illustrations, 2024, VOL.1
194
816
12
Published:
January 2nd 2024
Tools
Fresco
Apple IPad Pro
Creative Fields
Illustration
ILLUSTRATION
Digital Art
Drawing
artwork
editorial
concept art
digital illustration
fresco
adobe
ipad pro
© All Rights Reserved
Copyright Info
No use is allowed without explicit permission from owner
Report