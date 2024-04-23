Mojo Wang's profile

Illustration, 2024, VOL.2

Mojo Wang
Illustrations, 2024, VOL.2

Medium: Digital   Tools: Procreate, Ipad Pro, Apple Pencil
Insta: @mojowang         Website: mojowang.art
ILLUSTRATION Drawing Digital Art artwork editorial Editorial Illustration magazine
Client: ELLE MEN, Art Direction, CHen Zhou
Client: ELLE MEN, Art Direction, CHen Zhou
Client: BARRON'S, Art Direction, Sue Ng
Client: BARRON'S, Art Direction, Sue Ng
Client: NYTimes, Art Direction, Deanna Donegan
Client: Reaktor.com, Art Direction, Oles Datsko
Client: Billboard, Art Direction, Christopher Elsemon
New York, NY, USA

