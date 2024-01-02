The Umbrella Species, WWF France

Happy to share my recent project for WWF France. By the hand of the TBWA Paris team and along with three amazing artists, David Oku, Maga Rey, Karabo Poppy, we created four sets of umbrella species nesting dolls to promote the preservation of ecosystems and biodiversity. My contribution to the campaign is the Dugong family which includes Dugong, Green sea turtle, Humphead wrasse, Halophiles and Pacific Yellowtail Emperor.



Very grateful to be included in the campaign and shout out to the amazing team, Morgan, Sebastien, Elise and Giulia whose patience and art direction gracefully guide me through the project. And as always, big love to my agent Matthew Shearer. Special thanks to Leo Lorini for the amazing CGI videos showing the nesting dolls in unexpected places around Paris.

