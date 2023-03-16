Cashnote Brand Identity Renewal

Project Overview

Cashnote started in 2016 as a chatbot-based sales notification service for small business owners and expanded its scope to multiple services including finance, community, and marketing. In 2019, Cashnote faced the reality of business owners whose livelihoods were jeopardized beyond difficult times due to the emergence of COVID-19 and its prolonged effect on society. At this time, Cashnote established trust by providing customized news related to government grants that offered substantial financial assistance and Cashnote now is a service used by over one million business owners.



