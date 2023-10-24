Project Overview
H FASHION is an online fashion platform operated by the Korean fashion company HANDSOME, serving as the official importer of an eclectic range of international fashion brands. As an international fashion specialty store, H FASHION aimed to strategically distinguish itself by focusing on showcasing a concentrated lineup of international fashion brands. However, this limited the company from establishing H FASHION as a platform offering a dynamic selection of brands, as our brand identity became synonymous with those brands we hosted.
Recognizing the need to break free from the image where consumers associated the platform solely with the brands being hosted, H FASHION sought to establish a brand identity befitting a fashion platform capable of encompassing its partner brands while still retaining its status as an international fashion specialty store. This project was therefore conceived to redefine the meaning of an “international fashion specialty store,” as well as establish a unique brand identity for and enhance the brand image of H FASHION.
Recognizing the need to break free from the image where consumers associated the platform solely with the brands being hosted, H FASHION sought to establish a brand identity befitting a fashion platform capable of encompassing its partner brands while still retaining its status as an international fashion specialty store. This project was therefore conceived to redefine the meaning of an “international fashion specialty store,” as well as establish a unique brand identity for and enhance the brand image of H FASHION.
Project Approach
The normalization of online shopping has brought about changes in the operating models of online platforms and an expansion of consumer experiences. Fashion platforms have extended their categories beyond fashion alone to encompass lifestyle, and are providing consumers with new experiences and trends by creating and showcasing their own media content for each brand. However, the rapid adoption of trends by many brands in the market has led to a phenomenon where services have become uniform rather than differentiated.
Thus, H FASHION shifted its focus toward identifying the essence of the online fashion platform industry and targeting consumers who demand international fashion brands. H FASHION then pursued a plan to differentiate itself as an international fashion specialty platform by exploring the reasons why consumers seek to purchase international fashion brands, their objectives in visiting the platform, and the benefits they wish to gain through experiences beyond purchases.
Brand Definition
A highly selective immersion-oriented international fashion curator pursuing carefully-chosen international fashion brands
H FASHION aims to go beyond merely playing a part in e-commerce to offer the value of an expanded experience where consumers not only shop but also discover new things while being entertained through media content. Rather than simply expressing itself as an international fashion specialty store, H FASHION’s goal is to build a distinct brand image that combines the role of a curator who selects and suggests items based on H FASHION's standards as an international fashion specialty platform and the strengths of the brand image conveyed by international fashion. By proposing content that allows consumers to experience the diverse world of fashion, H FASHION is redefining itself as an immersion-oriented international fashion curator, signifying its commitment to enhancing consumer immersion while staying on the platform, to go far beyond the simple act of making a purchase.
Brand Core Value
To embody the guiding values of H FASHION, an immersion-oriented international fashion curator that pursues carefully-selected fashion brands, the essence of the business that brands must possess was identified. When purchasing international fashion brands online, consumers discovered the inconvenience of the buying process, the waiting time for product delivery, and the limitation of not being able to receive post-sales follow-up services if a product is not from an official channel. H FASHION serves as the official importer of brands from which consumers select elegant fashion products that provide an emboldened self-image and well-earned trust in the fashion platform from the guaranteed post-sales services. By selectively featuring new international brands,
H FASHION offers consumers the joy of discovering styles that elevate their fashion taste and sensibilities.
Brand Concept
From the consumers perspective, H FASHION uses data and experienced professionals from the fashion company Handsome to curate products that earn the trust of consumers and differentiate H FASHION from its competitors from a business perspective. To convey the meaning that curation is performed according to H FASHION's unique criteria, the word "HANDPICKED" is used to signify meticulous selection based on these criteria. Global HANDPICKED Fashion represents H FASHION's attitude of considering every aspect of the brand experience, from careful selection and proposal of multiple brands and styles to quick and easy purchases and engaging content services that build trust in the brand identity.
Brand Logo
The H FASHION brand logo features a geometric shape with evenly spaced horizontal and vertical lines, conveying a trendy and modern impression. The graceful curves at the ends of the lines add a refined and unique touch, while symbolizing the H Fashion platform's dedication and discerning taste in carefully selecting a diverse range of international fashion products.
Brand Color / Typography
H FASHION's primary color, H Yellow, represents the vibrancy of the platform, which offers a diverse range of fashion goods while maintaining the level of sophistication required to stand out in the fashion category.
The secondary colors, H Beige and Black & White, harmonize with H Yellow to convey H FASHION's image with even more precision and sophistication.
The secondary colors, H Beige and Black & White, harmonize with H Yellow to convey H FASHION's image with even more precision and sophistication.
For the designated typefaces, H FASHION uses Supreme, a neutral typeface that can accommodate various international fashion styles while conveying a trendy impression, and Pretendard, a versatile typeface suitable for brand operations across the board.
Brand Key visual
H FASHION's key visuals come in three types that have been developed to effectively convey the brand's identity across various touchpoints:
1. H Frame Symbol: Utilizing the H Frame as the identifying symbol, independently conveying the brand's identity.
2. Key Visual Combination Logo: Combining the H Frame with the logo, creating a unified visual identity.
3. Key Visual + Content Combination: Combining the extended H Frame with content that allows versatile brand expression.
Brand Application (Product)
H FASHION's primary product is a platform that offers a curated selection of diverse international fashion goods, incorporating the key brand elements of the logo, color scheme, typefaces, icons, badges, and UI components consistently within the user interface. This ensures an immersive and cohesive user experience while reinforcing H FASHION's brand identity.
Brand Application (Offline)
As a means to directly communicate the sophisticated brand image to customers, H FASHION utilizes print materials, special color printing, and post-processing to express the brand's colors in the physical realm. These serve as touchpoints that inspire and resonate with customers, reinforcing H FASHION's unique brand image.