Iskra Visual Identity Development

Web3 Gaming Platform Iskra 
⎯ Visual Identity Development
Situation
The current situation for Iskra involves challenges in securing a diverse user base and establishing a unique identity as a Web3 gaming platform due to limited user acquisition and sporadic content provision. To ensure brand distinctiveness and competitiveness, it is crucial to drive growth through the development of a brand experience. Securing a new growth momentum and establishing brand leadership are imperative for Iskra's success.
Business Definition
Design Concept
Update Summary
Brand Color
We have evolved Iskra by inheriting existing main color assets and enhancing them with design principles to imbue deeper meaning and expansiveness. Through this, we aim to extend Iskra's brand identity with a balanced and modern new color system, delivering reliable values to users. We intend to expand the role of the system color in the digital environment as a stable and positively functional element, while maintaining trust and conveying a sense of Iskra's reliability.
Color Usage
Typography
The following typefaces shall be used to convey a consistent brand identity. The right use of typography, including using different weights of typefaces and having clear hierarchy of information, fortifies the reliability of Iskra brand.
Iconography
Here is an icon set that embodies Iskra's unique brand identity. It can be utilized across various brand touchpoints, with a preference for the primary icons. These icons are designed to showcase Iskra's distinctive brand identity.
Infographic
Infographics are an effective way to communicate reports and statistics. We have redefined the infographic style, incorporating charts, diagrams, and tables, to assist Iskra in communicating a variety of information efficiently and clearly.
Graphic Motif
Iskra's graphic motif is based on its brand symbol, the Flame. The two distinct flames represent the portal's infinite space, symbolizing the combination of gaming and blockchain technology, and bring the various graphics to life. Each color creates an exciting experience for players.
Template Regulation
Web3 Gaming Platform Iskra
Visual Identity Development

Jul. 2023 ― Nov. 2023

Plus X Creative Partner
Creative Director: Junyong Lee
BX Designer: Mihyang Kim, Bokyung Kim, Woohee Choi

Iskra
Platform UI/UX Design Team.
Team Leader: Hyeyoon Na
Platform Designer: Hui Lee

©2023 Plus X Creative Partner
