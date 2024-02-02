Iskra Visual Identity Development

Brand Color

We have evolved Iskra by inheriting existing main color assets and enhancing them with design principles to imbue deeper meaning and expansiveness. Through this, we aim to extend Iskra's brand identity with a balanced and modern new color system, delivering reliable values to users. We intend to expand the role of the system color in the digital environment as a stable and positively functional element, while maintaining trust and conveying a sense of Iskra's reliability.