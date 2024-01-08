Residential Brand CASE1

Brand Identity Development

Housing, one of the fundamental elements of life, is evolving to meet the demands of our ever-changing world.

The search for “High-End Living” is driven by the market’s heightened priority for services, convenience, and personal privacy.

While the allure of high-end living first ignited in trendsetting locales like Gangnam and quickly became the aspiration for many, the reality is that the term “high-end” has become a victim of its own success as it now connotes extravagance instead of the unique ambiance that once set it apart.