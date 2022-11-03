Indigo - Brand Platform Evolution

LIFE, ON PURPOSE™



Brand Platform Evolution for Indigo,

an iconic Canadian retailer that started with books.







Let's start at the beginning: 25 years ago, Heather Reisman founded Indigo to bring the joy of reading to all Canadians. Over time the retailer became colloquially known as Canadians' happy place. Great books were just the beginning, Indigo became a meaningful community place, encouraging you to discover your passions. Fast forward today, Indigo is a digital-first cultural department store with a wide offering across books, home goods, green living, toys, gifts, and wellness for this modern life.



The retailer's ethos needed a resonant evolution and a cohesive point of view that welcomes people of all ages, backgrounds, and interests while capturing a new generation and working across a multitude of complex communications and touchpoints.

Indigo invited us to craft just that. We sought to clarify the brand as an energizing, meaningful, and joyful place of discovery.



Reaffirming its place as the beloved iconic retailer. Reenergizing its bold place in Canadian culture. Reopening the door to the 'happy place' you thought you knew, only better. Renewing a signature aura across the experience, with versatility.






