2024

Matheson Food Company

Brand Identity, Positioning, Packaging System, Creative Direction





Legendary Canadian chef and restaurateur Matty Matheson enlisted Wedge to build the next legacy in classic pantry staples. Nostalgic foods he grew up eating that taste the way he cooks, “I wanted people anywhere and everywhere to have my big, punchy flavors in their homes.”



Our role and main challenge was to translate Matty’s vision into a lasting brand that reflects his signature: Bold. Punchy. Memorable. Flavor. A brand that is focused on the product, a system that can expand across various future categories, and a world that inspires home cooks everywhere to Cook Like A Matheson™.



In terms of design, the core identity is inspired by Hereford Corned Beef, a classic that Matty grew up eating all the time. The punchy primary colors reflect Matty’s punchy, classic flavors, but are also an extension of the visual language and vintage vernacular of Matty’s World, seen across his NYTimes best selling cookbooks, merch, restaurants, and more.



