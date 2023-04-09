Canada Dry Brand Evolution

Brand Evolution of Canada Dry
2022
2022
How do you begin to evolve a 100+ year-old beloved icon? By studying its rich history. Our design team turned to the brand's rich archives across advertising, packaging, and more to understand the visual language of generations past and identify the iconic elements that make world-famous namesake the identity people universally know and love in order to create a seamless transition into the future. The goal was to evolve the identity in a manner that felt modern and current yet in respect of the longstanding legacy. The new Canada Dry wordmark is custom-drawn. Notable assets from the signature green colour to the recognizable crown and badge were strengthened and modernized.
