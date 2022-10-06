Google | Generative Brand Expressions

Inspired by Google's iconic G, we created ten distinct scenes that creatively embed the letter within generative designs, as if they had been dreamed up by different people.
In this collaboration, we explored the idea and practicality of generative branding. We aimed to create a wide spectrum, both in animation style and key personality traits that each represents. While these were carefully crafted, we imagine a day when expressions such as these can be uniquely generated in real-time for each and every one of us.
Credits:
Client: Google
Design / Director: Zachary Corzine
Creative Direction: Nando Costa
Sound Design / Music: Zelig Sound