Hublot | Big Bang Integral Time Only









Artisans at heart – the team at Hublot wanted to celebrate the naturalistic aspects of the Integral Time Only collection. Focusing on the raw materials themselves – Titanium, Ceramic and Gold – our goal was to capture Hublot’s approach to material innovation and the experimental paths that go into fusing each material into these wearable works of art.



The balance of material physicality and the mechanics of individual watch elements was visually paired with abstract moments of raw material fusion through their changes of state. Using patterns, symmetry, and minimal design elements, we were able to mimic the mechanical precision and structured aesthetic of the Hublot identity.





