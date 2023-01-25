Unnatural World

This series is a conversation between my creative practice and exponentially advancing technology. I've began research and development on training custom AI models with my own body of work, in order to create generative images that are able to be art directed and guided towards extremely specific visions. By crafting and training the technology in a self-contained and deeply considered way, I hope to approach this technology more ethically and precisely.
Rather than singular image outputs and a single step process, I’ve been testing a more integrated workflow, which offers more control and nuanced steps of creation. This was an uncertain endeavor for me, but I was hopeful to develop, and continue to develop, these tools in a way that feels true to myself and my creative vision.