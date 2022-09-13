Blog
TOU
Privacy
Community
Help
Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
Crep Protect
Romain Trystram®
Behance.net
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
I had the great pleasure of working with crep protect the famous sneaker care brand based in London.
 They asked me to redesign their old "how to" illustrations for the launch of their rebranded website. You can see the reel products below👇
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
 Below is an example of the old explainer illustrations they sent me👇
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
 After talking together we choosed a direction. Here is what we did 👍
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
 ☁️ I tried to explore some little animations too. That's  basic but i like it ☁️
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
✨ Personal sneakers illustrations ✨
The reason why they contacted me for this project is because they saw my sneakers illustrations i did since years now. I encourage you to always do personal projects and explore and share. You never know. That could open unexpected doors along the way. 
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
A little timelapse of my process on Photoshop
The two following illustrations i made as an hommage to the collaboration of nike and maison chateau rouge. Love the collab very much so i did this.
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
Back in 2013, i was just in my first years as freelance illustrator when i started the following project. 
I learned a lot working on this and still love it.
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
concept footwear ILLUSTRATION Mode Nike Nike Shoes shoes sneaker art sneakers streetwear
You can find many more of my explorations on my instagram ✨
Crep Protect
377
3.5k
70
Published:
user's avatar
Romain Trystram®
    See More Comments

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Romain Trystram®
    Agadir, Morocco

    Crep Protect

    377
    3.5k
    70
    Published:

    Tools

    Creative Fields