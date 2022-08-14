Discover Thyssen Museum with Alaska

After several years designing #VersionaThyssen, we had the chance to take part in a very cool project together with the museum. They wanted to promote several pieces of their collection through the figure of Alaska, one of the most iconic artists of La Movida. The videos show Alaska’s visual universe with a modern touch and a bold style; referring to pieces that goes from Carpaccio’s details to the Russian vanguards and how they inspire music and literature.
Our graphic proposal creates a coherent system for the four videos and at the same time, allows each one to have their own personality depending on the picture showing. We achieved this combining different typefaces that conceptually and formally matched with the era and aesthetic of each painting.
As we said, each video has its own typeface related to the painting’s era and aesthetic. On Carpaccio’s "Joven caballero en un paisaje", we chose Faglia by Natalia Timea because of the serif’s resemblance to knights’s aesthetics. A similar choice for Thomas Cole’s "Expulsión. Luna y luz de fuego". Here we chose Faust by Bouk Ra for its gothic aesthetic, height and the serifs that looked like flames. With Pollock, we used Pilowlava from Velvetyne. The dripping style, typical in Pollock’s work inspired us to pick up this font with similar details to its paintings. And lastly, for the Russian vanguards, we chose Due Studios’s Nodo, a geometric typeface with rational aesthetics that reminds of the shapes of the paintings of the Russian movement.
The most interesting aspect was creating a visual system in which typography matched with the essence of each painting creating a beautiful and dynamic graphic style to dress each video.