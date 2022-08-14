Discover Thyssen Museum with Alaska





As we said, each video has its own typeface related to the painting’s era and aesthetic. On Carpaccio’s "Joven caballero en un paisaje", we chose Faglia by Natalia Timea because of the serif’s resemblance to knights’s aesthetics. A similar choice for Thomas Cole’s "Expulsión. Luna y luz de fuego". Here we chose Faust by Bouk Ra for its gothic aesthetic, height and the serifs that looked like flames. With Pollock, we used Pilowlava from Velvetyne. The dripping style, typical in Pollock’s work inspired us to pick up this font with similar details to its paintings. And lastly, for the Russian vanguards, we chose Due Studios’s Nodo, a geometric typeface with rational aesthetics that reminds of the shapes of the paintings of the Russian movement.