Suma Content Visual Brand





The Proposal

Together with Borja Pakrolsky, we agreed to design a brand that had a contemporary essence, keeping the star from the previous logo to create a continuity with the past.



As Suma Content is taking care of valuable stories with a bold personality Pakrolsky proposed to design the main logo with a solid, retro essence type. In addition, we were working on the concept of bold storytellers together with the idea of bringing to the mainstream uncommon stories to build the visual system.