Scars / Heridas

"Heridas" is a book that explores the gender perspective in the norms, policies, programs, and projects related to the protection, recognition, and memory of terrorism victims. Through its design, we aim to convey the idea that light can pass through wounds, creating a message of hope and healing.

To emphasize the concept of light, the book cover uses translucent methacrylate that allows seeing through it, and the bands that hold the book together refer to the joining or suturing used in treating wounds.

The gradients and halos of light used in the book's visual composition represent the light that emerges from wounds. In addition, the dashes used as word separators, simulating stitches, serve as a constant reminder of the wounds that need healing.

"Heridas" invites reflection on the importance of addressing violence from a gender perspective and recognizing the value of transparency and healing in the pursuit of peace and justice.

Credits:

Project leader: Francesco Maria Furno 
Designer: Carmen Mata
Concept and design: Relajaelcoco 
Client: Fundación Covite 
Writer: Irene Muñoz Escandell​​​​​​​


