Cotec 2022 Yearbook





01 The concept

The concept of the publication is based on two fundamental ideas. On one hand, the change of perspective based on lateral thinking as the main lever to undertake a process of innovation. On the other hand, the idea of involving the reader by making them reflect and feel involved in an active way. Because a report on innovation cannot be a piece that generates a passive attitude, but an artifact that stimulates critical thinking, participation, and the need to go beyond the established.







The historical references on which the concept of the book is based range from Leonardo da Vinci's cryptic writing, to Velazquez's change of perspective in Las Meninas, to M. C. Escher's and Hans Holbein's perspective games.





