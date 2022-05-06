Blog
Landscape In Motion — Chapter 2: WAVES
Jan Erik Waider
Landscape In Motion — Chapter 2: WAVES
Iceland (2020–2021)
Landscape In Motion — Chapter 2: WAVES (→ Part 1: RIVERS)
Iceland (2020–2021)

See also the following projects: Temporary Islands / A Colorful Flow / In A State of Flow

Fine Art Aerial Videography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
Video Licensing

I offer 4K video footage for commercial licensing, with a clear focus on abstract aerial landscapes in addition to my fine art photography series.

✓ High quality 4K video footage
✓ Simple and fair licensing model
✓ Accompanying image series to most videos
✓ Unique material, never published on any stock agency
✓ Custom video editing / color grading possible

