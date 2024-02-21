GLACIER RIVER BLUES — Iceland

Often inconspicuous from the ground, Iceland's winding waterways offer breathtaking spectacles of colors and textures when viewed from the air. They are referred to as 'braided river systems' because they resemble an intricate weave of patterns, intertwined in an almost inexplicable way.





Most rivers have their source at one of the numerous glaciers and flow towards the sea. Along the way, they transport vital nutrients for the ecosystem in the form of sediment. As the flow of the rivers declines, the sediment is deposited within the riverbed, temporarily leaving small islands of sand that cause the river channels to further divide and branch.