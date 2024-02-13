Jan Erik Waider's profile

GLACIER TEXTURES — Iceland

GLACIER TEXTURES — Iceland

Icelandic glaciers showcase a distinctive structure characterized by crevasses, which are deep fissures resulting from the glacier's movement. These crevasses, often concealed beneath a layer of snow, contribute to the glacier's textured and rugged appearance.

The ice of these glaciers presents a visually striking combination of colors, with notable shades of blue and black. The blue coloration is a consequence of Rayleigh scattering, a phenomenon where longer wavelengths are absorbed, allowing shorter, blue wavelengths to scatter. This optical effect imparts an ethereal, glacial blue tint to the ice.
GLACIER TEXTURES
— Iceland (2021)

'GLACIER TEXTURES' is an aerial photography series by visual artist and fine art photographer Jan Erik Waider. All images were taken in Iceland.

