ICE BUBBLES — Iceland

Jan Erik Waider
ICE BUBBLES —  Iceland

Air becomes trapped under ice in the form of bubbles through a process called entrapment. When water freezes, it pushes dissolved gases out, forming pockets of air between ice crystals. These pockets freeze into bubbles, which get sealed within the ice. This process creates the characteristic appearance of air bubbles trapped in ice, which can be seen in frozen waters such as this glacial lake in front of Skaftafellsjökull.​​​​​​​
ICE BUBBLES
— Skaftafellsjökull Glacier, Iceland (2024)

Fine Art Aerial Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
ICE BUBBLES — Iceland
ICE BUBBLES — Iceland

