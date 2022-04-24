Salehe Bembury x New Balance 574 Yurt





This is a series of photo composites I created for Salehe Bembury, former Sneaker Design Director for Versace who is now developing products for multiple brands. One of them is New Balance. Salehe's designs are usually very innovative and he has created an overall aesthetic for his products which are often targeted towards outdoors activities like hiking which he is a true advocate. The whole "go outside and explore the world" kind of attitude.





So, this whole connection of a product (sneaker) with the outdoors featuring beautiful scenery if very much my thing so naturally I was a great fit for this project.





The shoe is the New Balance 574 Yurt which is a chunky and rugged sneaker yet very stable and comfortable for long trek walks. Its main feature is a functional whistle attached to the ankle panel of the shoe so you can blow the whistle in case of an emergency to call the attention of someone farther from you.





This is the 2nd drop of this shoe. It has been released before in 2 different color ways different from this 2nd drop so there most be a continuation of the concept from the previous release but with a different feel this time. Since the feature of the integrated whistle is know by now I wanted to play with surreal and maybe absurd idea that the giant shoe required a whole sanitation team to clean it after you use it. I pitched this idea to Salehe and he was OK letting execute it. Here it is: