



Sneaker Photo Composites

( Jan - Mar 2024 )





Again this is a series of photo composites I make in my free time featuring some of my favorites sneakers. Most of these shoes I own, so I was able to take pictures of them for the composite. I am a pretty standard sneakerhead so most of my sneakers are from Nike but I also love other brands like New Balance, Adidas, Saucony and many more.





For the backgrounds I used the remaining stock photos from my Adobe Stock® subscription. Every month I use stock photos for my client work but in some cases I don't use all the images included in my plan so this is a good way to utilize them and have some fun practicing my lighting work.





All these product photo composites were created using Adobe Photoshop® which is my image editing software of choice. Product shots were taken in my studio using full frame Canon Eos R camera, 24-105mm f4, Godox DP400iii, Godox Ad200 Pro and a variety of light modifiers.





I will post all the composites I made every 3 months or so. These are just the ones I created during the first trimester of 2024.











