Canada Goose / Glacier Trail Sneakers





This is no big deal since I have worked with this kind of images before many times for other brands with no issues. The only caveats are the lighting work has to be done all in post production using Photoshop® and the choices for background pictures are limited to the stock images that fit the particular perspectives of these product shots. Ideally when shooting the shoes we can use any background picture we want since I can shoot the shoe in a way that matches any perspective and lighting set up of the chosen background picture. This was not the case so it was a pure retouching and photo composite job. No product photography involved.





Here is a layer breakdown of the photo composite process necessary to integrate one of these e-commerce product shots to its chosen background:



