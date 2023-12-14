Sneaker Photo Composites
( October - December 2023 )
This is the last part of this annual series of sneaker photo composites for 2023. I create these my free time featuring some of my favorites sneakers. I started in January and I already posted all the sneaker photo composites from each trimester of 2023. You can check them out here JANUARY - MARCH, APRIL - JUNE and JULY - SEPTEMBER.
Once again, I didn't use all the images included in my Adobe Stock® plan so this continue to be a way to utilize the remaining ones as background pictures and keep practicing my photo composite and lighting techniques for the footwear industry I happen to work for regularly.
All these photo composites were created using Adobe Photoshop® which is my retouching and image editing software of choice. Product shots of the sneakers were taken in my studio using full frame Canon Eos R camera, 24-105mm f4, Godox DP400iii, Godox Ad200 Pro and a variety of light modifiers.
I have a few more pairs that I gave myself for Christmas. I will use those to kick start this project for 2024, so stay tuned! In order to see those before I post them here go follow me on Instagram @cejimenez
footwear sneakers shoes advertising ad photography product photography photo composite photo manipulation retouching image editing photoshop retoucher Nike Jordan Adidas Reebok New Balance Puma Saucony Yeezy Canada Goose