



Sneaker Photo Composites

( October - December 2023 )













Once again, I didn't use all the images included in my Adobe Stock® plan so this continue to be a way to utilize the remaining ones as background pictures and keep practicing my photo composite and lighting techniques for the footwear industry I happen to work for regularly.





All these photo composites were created using Adobe Photoshop® which is my retouching and image editing software of choice. Product shots of the sneakers were taken in my studio using full frame Canon Eos R camera, 24-105mm f4, Godox DP400iii, Godox Ad200 Pro and a variety of light modifiers.











