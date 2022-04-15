Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
Nib - It All Starts Right Here.
Sebastian Curi
Nib - Starts Right Here Campaign

Nib provides health and medical insurance to over 1.4 million Australian and New Zealand residents. As a health partner, they enable their members to make better decisions and improving health outcomes through greater accessibility to affordable health services and information. 

I was asked by Landor & Fitch to work on a series of illustrations to show the benefits of an active life. The goal was to create an inclusive, friendly and purpose-driven body of work that motivates an audience to make the right choices by taking action. A motivator of sorts. From dental to sports, to optical to just being active for the good of it. We all need a guide sometimes and I had a lot of fun drawing some quirky and playful characters for it. 


These illustrations celebrate good health, the benefits of nature and a greener tomorrow. A beach day, getting some exercise at home, doing groceries with your family and even a piggyback ride with a friend just for fun! Active poses and scenes with an outdoorsy vibe create a warm and approachable voice for this package of illustrations. Every person is unique so shapes and colors are all put towards empathy and representation. Everybody is included!


Credits

Client. NIB Group
Agency. Landor & Fitch Australia

Design Director. Mike Souvanthalisith
Client Director. Daniel Chambers
General Manager. Trish Folan
Account Manager. Anna Smallfield

Illustrator. Sebastian Curi

