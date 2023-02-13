Jovia. Hello New York





Around the same time we were finishing the project, my wife and me had a trip to NYC. We arrange a visit to OTTO's offices in Manhattan and we spend the day with the team visiting museums and walking around the neighborhood. We were told that a lot of friends and collaborators that visit the studio, are invited to create a cover album for a selection of music that the studio puts out every year.

I drew these two sides, one for me and for my wife.

