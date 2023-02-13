Jovia. Hello New York

Jovia is a Credit Union based in Long Island, New York. With better rates and lower fees they make your hard-earned money work harder so you can do more at home, at work, or on vacation. Jovia provides all the services of any big bank, but also the personal service big banks can’t offer because finances aren’t just about money, but people’s daily needs and long-term aspirations.
I was commissioned by OTTO to work on a series of illustrations that showcase the neighborhood life in Brooklyn and Queens in celebration of Jovia's growth. To mix things up we thought it would be fun to use photos of the places that people use on a daily basis and re create social life in New York through a vibrant lens of colorful characters. With more than 100 people drawn and a ton of small little moments to enjoy we are proud to show these illustrations that bring a new whole scale and range to Jovia's illustrated voice.
Around the same time we were finishing the project, my wife and me had a trip to NYC. We arrange a visit to OTTO's offices in Manhattan and we spend the day with the team visiting museums and walking around the neighborhood. We were told that a lot of friends and collaborators that visit the studio, are invited to create a cover album for a selection of music that the studio puts out every year.
I drew these two sides, one for me and for my wife.
Agency: OTTO Brand Lab
Brand: Jovia
Creative Director: David R. Kohler
Art Director: Yianni Loizos
Producer: Hope Kohler
Photography:
Illustrator: Sebastian Curi
