Etsy - Gift of All Kinds

Etsy, Inc. is an American e-commerce company focused on handmade or vintage items and craft supplies.
These items fall under a wide range of categories, including jewelry, bags, clothing, home décor and furniture, toys, art, as well as craft supplies and tools. I was commissioned to work on a set of illustrations and animations to to celebrate the community of makers and buyers with a focus on diversity, joy and playfulness. We created more than 50 illustrations between icons, spot illustrations, short animations and key visuals for apps, websites and newsletters.
Along the animations and illustrations Etsy needed a big number of vignettes to complement newsletters, emails and other smaller applications. For that purpose we created a wide range of low complexity illustrations that are universal enough to be used with different meanings and specific enough to be consistent throughout.
Scale and readability on these smaller illustrations has been balanced to be used both big and small.
Credits
Client. ETSY
Production Manager. Jen Hsieh
Art Director. Missy Reinikainen
Artist. Sebastian Curi
Etsy Team
Senior Designer - Nathaniel Tonelli
Marketing Manager - Emily Miller
Animator. Juan Pontaroli