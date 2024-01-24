Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism Posters
Initiated in 2017, the Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism addresses various issues related to rapidly growing cities. Its primary goal is to examine global urban issues through Seoul, a densely populated city, and explore diverse alternatives. The theme of the 4th Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism is Land Architecture, Land Urbanism: City of mountain ranges, waterways, and wind breezes: drawing of Seoul’s Next 100 years. The exhibition is overseen by renowned architect Byoungsoo Cho, and takes place from 1 September to 29 October 2023.
I was invited by the Korean Design studio WorkRoom to create the graphics for this year's poster. The initial idea was brought by the team and it was based on picturing people from the perspective of the land. Reinforcing the main theme of this year Biennale, the land. The work produced was later incorporated in a posters, billboards, flags, magazines, books and some souvenirs, such as a t-shirt or eco-bag.
I thought about how we transform our surroundings through architecture.
The biennale creates a space of debate and reflexion that is crucial to move forward in a sustainable way. To convey this idea of thoughtful action and care I thought about reducing it all to a human scale. The link between land and us is given by the point of view or the careful gesture of these hands. Simplicity above all.
Credits
Client: Seoul Biennale of Architecture and Urbanism
Year: 2023
Artwork: Sebastian Curi
Graphic Design: Workroom
Motion Graphic: Delphic
Photography: Gun Woo Do