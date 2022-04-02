Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
MOUNTAIN CREATURES – Germany
Jan Erik Waider
fog forest ice Landscape light mood Moody snow texture winter
»I like the muted sounds and the seemingly endless variations of gray that come with fog. I can wander for hours as the winter landscape changes and recomposes itself almost every minute.«
MOUNTAINS CREATURES
— Northern Germany (Harz Mountains)

Fine Art Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com  |  Photography Website​​​​​​​
​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​—​​​​​​​
Published:
Jan Erik Waider

    Jan Erik Waider
    Hamburg, Germany

    'MOUNTAIN CREATURES' is a photography series by visual artist and landscape photographer Jan Erik Waider. All images were taken in the Harz Mount Read More
