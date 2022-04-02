MOUNTAIN CREATURES – Germany

»I like the muted sounds and the seemingly endless variations of gray that come with fog. I can wander for hours as the winter landscape changes and recomposes itself almost every minute.«
MOUNTAINS CREATURES
— Northern Germany (Harz Mountains)
Fine Art Photography by Northlandscapes – Jan Erik Waider
mail@northlandscapes.com | Photography Website
—
