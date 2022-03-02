Skip to Main ContentSkip to Footer
user's avatar
The Solar Power Series
Tom Hegen
Behance.net
T H E 
SOLAR POWER
S E R I E S​ 

Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
T H E 
SOLAR POWER
S E R I E S​ 



In a single hour, the amount of power from the sun that strikes the Earth is more than the entire world consumes in a year. Having this in mind, renewable energy sources could be the key to combating climate change. 

What does transforming towards more sustainable sources of energy look like? 
This series explores solar power plants in the United States, France and Spain. 
These man-made, constructed landscapes represent our efforts of building a more sustainable future in the most sophisticated ways.
Aerial Aerial Photography electricity environment mirror solar Solar energy Solar Panels solar power Sunrise
Limited edition fine art prints available.

© 2022 Tom Hegen

WEBSITE    |    INSTAGRAM
The Solar Power Series
127
464
9
Published:

    Owner

    user's avatar
    Tom Hegen
    Munich, Germany

    The Solar Power Series

    127
    464
    9
    Published:

    Creative Fields

    Attribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No DerivativesAttribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives