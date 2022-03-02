The Solar Power Series

T H E
SOLAR POWER
S E R I E S
In a single hour, the amount of power from the sun that strikes the Earth is more than the entire world consumes in a year. Having this in mind, renewable energy sources could be the key to combating climate change.
What does transforming towards more sustainable sources of energy look like?
This series explores solar power plants in the United States, France and Spain.
These man-made, constructed landscapes represent our efforts of building a more sustainable future in the most sophisticated ways.